Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of OI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 1,874,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.