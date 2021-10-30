Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report sales of $80.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $335.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 199,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $229,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,279,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.61. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

