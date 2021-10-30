Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 886,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,026. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

