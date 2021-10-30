Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

JELD opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 156,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

