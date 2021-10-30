Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 316,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,484. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

