Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report sales of $44.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.38 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $49.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.53 million to $189.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $203.65 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $206.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

BFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 48,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

