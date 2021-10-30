Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $29.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $25.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACBI. Truist cut their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of ACBI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $558.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $283,680. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $7,040,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.