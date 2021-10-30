Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $5.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.84 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.76 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

NYSE USB traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $60.37. 4,008,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,441,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

