Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 6,447,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,566. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

