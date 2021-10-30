Zacks: Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 210,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $22.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 153,864 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

