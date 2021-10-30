Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

MERC traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 589,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,868. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

