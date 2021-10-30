Zacks: Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Masco by 8,366.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. 2,262,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

