Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce $197.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $202.82 million. Kadant reported sales of $154.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $793.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.12. 44,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,971. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $225.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.