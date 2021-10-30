Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 5,163,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,830. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.