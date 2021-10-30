Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

BATRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 853,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after buying an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 83,229 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

