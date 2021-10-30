Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report sales of $5.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.61 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $20.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,635. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

