Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Identiv reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVE. B. Riley raised their price target on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,889 shares of company stock worth $2,990,464. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. Identiv has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $424.59 million, a P/E ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

