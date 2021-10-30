Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Shares Down 0.1%

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.85. 383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Yunhong International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

