Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 45.0% in October

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 501,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 59.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

