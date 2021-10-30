yieldwatch Price Tops $0.22 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $76,252.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,134.54 or 1.00645561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.18 or 0.06957339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022819 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,594,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.