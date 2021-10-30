YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00236213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097317 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

