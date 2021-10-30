YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.26.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock worth $5,265,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

