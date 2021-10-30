Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given “MARKET PERFORM” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.09.

TSE:YRI opened at C$4.86 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.59.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

