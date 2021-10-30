Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Shares Down 0.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08). Approximately 666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Yamana Gold from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.