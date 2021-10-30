Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$7.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
