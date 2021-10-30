YAM Trading Up 28.6% This Week (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00239162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00097114 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.