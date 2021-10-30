XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Barclays reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

