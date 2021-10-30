Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XLNX opened at $180.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

