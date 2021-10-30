Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XENE stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.