Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 40,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 39,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

