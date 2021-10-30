Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.940-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

