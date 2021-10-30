Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

XEL traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $64.59. 4,082,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

