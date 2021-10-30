WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSFS. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.81 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

