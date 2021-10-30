WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,225 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price target on WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 985.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 976.79. The stock has a market cap of £12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

