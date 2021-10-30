World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

