WorkQuest Token Price Tops $0.0288 on Major Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $410,360.08 and $1,019.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00242217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00098500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WQT is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,234,004 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.