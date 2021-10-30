WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. WNS updated its FY22 guidance to $3.18-3.34 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.180-$3.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 195,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

