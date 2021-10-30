Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

WTFC opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

