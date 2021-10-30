Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Truist

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLTW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.59.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $242.28 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 142,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

