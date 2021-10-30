William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of ALSN opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

