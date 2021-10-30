William Blair Comments on Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $181.54 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $183.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

