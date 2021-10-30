Widercoin (WDR) Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $119,488.48 and approximately $21,675.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.74 or 1.00292263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.18 or 0.06986697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

