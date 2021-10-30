Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wickes Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

LON WIX opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £556.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

