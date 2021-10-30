Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 12th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of WSR stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.70 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.