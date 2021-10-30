Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SVF Investment by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth $99,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the second quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

