Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,853,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Shares of SKYAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

