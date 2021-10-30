Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $90.73 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,066,010,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.