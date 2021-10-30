Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

