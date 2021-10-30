Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $72.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.