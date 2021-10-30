Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.68.
WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
