Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.